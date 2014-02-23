FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. gasoline rose almost 12 cents over two weeks- survey
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 23, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. gasoline rose almost 12 cents over two weeks- survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose almost 12 cents over the past two weeks as violent crises in three areas of the world heightened concerns in the oil market.

A gallon of regular grade gasoline increased 11.67 cents to an average retail price of $3.41, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday. In the previous two-week period, the price had declined by less than two cents per gallon.

Developments in three global hot spots in Ukraine, Venezuela and South Sudan caused U.S. wholesale gasoline prices to “zoom up,” said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey.

She said she expects the rise in wholesale prices to add yet a few more pennies to the price at the pump.

Even with the latest increase, the current price is lower than a year ago, when the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.79.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in the survey was found in Billings, Montana, where the average price was $3.08. The highest price, $3.82 per gallon, was found in San Diego. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.