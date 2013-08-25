FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. gasoline prices extend recent decline-survey
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 25, 2013 / 8:57 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. gasoline prices extend recent decline-survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States slipped again in the last two weeks, losing 3.99 cents per gallon due to abundant supplies, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.

Gasoline cost $3.5596 per gallon on average on Aug. 23, down from $3.5895 on Aug. 9, based on a survey of about 2,500 retail stations in the 48 contiguous states. The average price per gallon was 20 cents lower than a year earlier.

Trilby Lundberg, editor of the Lundberg survey, said the drop in gasoline prices was due to increased supply of the motor fuel as U.S. refiners kept production capacity high.

“There’s ample supply of gasoline,” she said.

The most expensive gasoline in the states surveyed was found in Long Island, New York, and San Diego, at $3.89 per gallon, while the cheapest was found in Charleston, South Carolina, where it cost $3.22 per gallon.

On Friday, crude oil futures traded in New York rose 1.4 percent to settle at $106.42 per barrel. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.