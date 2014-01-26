FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. gasoline prices dip 3.46 cts/gal in past two weeks -Lundberg
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. gasoline prices dip 3.46 cts/gal in past two weeks -Lundberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States dropped 3.46 cents over the past two weeks, retreating from its highest level since mid-October, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.

A gallon of regular-grade gasoline cost $3.3113 on average across the United States, down from $3.3459 two weeks earlier, according to the survey taken on Jan. 24. The average is 3.3 cents lower than $3.3443 average from the same period a year-ago period.

The $3.3459 price published in Lundberg survey on Jan. 12 marked the highest level since mid-October.

The decline was because of a decrease in wholesale prices by suppliers and refiners, said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey. “We can point to the entire downstream half of the oil business to cutting the price on the street in the past two weeks,” Lundberg said.

She expects gasoline prices to decrease by up to 2 cents during the near term, but not more.

San Diego, California had the highest average price of $3.60, while Billings, Montana had the lowest average price of $2.84, according to the survey of major cities in the 48 continental states. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.