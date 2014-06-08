U.S. gasoline prices hold steady in latest Lundberg survey

June 8 (Reuters) - The average price of gasoline in the United States changed little, rising 0.35 cents to $3.6911 per gallon over the past three weeks, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.

Trilby Lundberg, the publisher of survey, said that prices held “remarkably steady” over the period from May 16 until June 6.

“It’s no shock considering that crude oil prices fluctuated very gently,” she said adding that supply also kept up with demand.

“Retail prices are more likely to slip from here than to rise,” Lundberg said.

The price of gasoline peaked this year on May 2 when the price per gallon was $3.725.

Of the cities surveyed in 48 states, San Francisco had the highest price at $4.14 per gallon while Baton Rouge, Louisiana had the lowest price at $3.33 per gallon.

The current price is above its year-ago level by 5.26 cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)