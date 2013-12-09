Gazprom's domestic costs for South Stream pipeline rise by 45 pct

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom will spend 738.5 billion roubles ($23 billion) between 2011 and 2017 to upgrade its domestic gas system for the South Stream link to Europe, raising the project’s overall cost by almost 20 percent.

In a document published on its website on Monday, Gazprom said it will have to spend an additional 228.5 billion roubles ($6.9 billion) for new domestic network capacity, up 45 percent from a previous estimate of 510 billion roubles, to make its South Stream pipeline to southern Europe possible.

Gazprom did not give details explaining the cost increase.

The costs of upgrading Gazprom’s Russian pipeline network when added to those of building the South Stream pipeline itself, will now total around $46 billion.

The state gas monopoly previously estimated the cost of South Stream alone - with pipes going under the Black Sea to bypass Belarus and Ukraine through which most Russian gas exports to Europe currently travel - at 17 billion euros ($23.3 billion). (Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Anthony Barker)