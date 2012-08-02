German gas power plant profits fall to 4-year low

* 2013 base clean spark spread at -8 eur/MWh

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Profitability of German gas-fired power plants has dropped to its lowest level since the summer of 2008, pushing the premium of coal over gas above 17 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), Reuters data showed on Thursday.

The German profit margin for electricity generated from gas and for baseload (24 hours) delivery in 2013 (known as the clean spark spread) has fallen to minus 8 euros per MWh, their lowest point since early September 2008, just before the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy triggered a global financial crisis.

This means that gas-fired power generation in Germany is only profitable at the higher priced peak demand hours between 0800 and 2000 local time.

“Any utility that can avoid gas power generation and switch to coal instead, will do that,” one power trader said.

“If you can’t avoid it or switch, you’re going to lose a lot of cash in current market conditions.”

Even at peakload 2013 power prices of 59.85 euros a MWh, the profitability of a gas-fired power plant is only at 4 euros.

At the same time, the equivalent baseload coal margin (clean dark spread) has remained firm at 9 euros a MWh, making coal-fired power plants 17 euros per MWh more profitable than gas.

At peakload production, a typical German coal power plant currently has a profit margin of over 20 euros a MWh.

Because coal is more polluting than gas-fired electricity generation, the higher profitability is likely to boost demand for European Union Carbon Allowances (EUA) that utilities have to buy for each tonne of CO2 they burn into the atmosphere.

The price for the benchmark EUA contract for delivery in December has risen almost 8 percent since the beginning of the month to 7.11 euros per tonne.

Gas prices are closely linked to the oil market, and with crude prices back above the $105 per barrel, the natural gas market has also been pushed up.

The coal market, by contrast has been under downward pressure as the United States has begun to export large amounts of coal because the shale gas revolution there has pulled down U.S. gas prices, making it a more profitable electricity burning source than coal for North America. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)