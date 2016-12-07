FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8th Circuit vacates $32.9 mln judgment in natural gas contract case
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 7, 2016 / 12:09 PM / 10 months ago

8th Circuit vacates $32.9 mln judgment in natural gas contract case

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has vacated a $32.9 million judgment for a natural gas pipeline operator in its lawsuit against a steel producer, finding the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Despite the significant time, effort and expense expended before the issue of subject matter jurisdiction was raised, the case should not have been heard in federal court, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hgcx3s

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.