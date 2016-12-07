8th Circuit vacates $32.9 mln judgment in natural gas contract case

A U.S. appeals court has vacated a $32.9 million judgment for a natural gas pipeline operator in its lawsuit against a steel producer, finding the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Despite the significant time, effort and expense expended before the issue of subject matter jurisdiction was raised, the case should not have been heard in federal court, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Monday.

