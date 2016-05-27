FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Oregon wind energy project held up over impact on grouse
May 27, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Oregon wind energy project held up over impact on grouse

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court sided with two environmental groups on Thursday, ruling that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management failed to adequately review the potential impact an Oregon wind energy project would have on a small ground-dwelling bird.

The court reversed a federal court ruling that upheld plans for the Echanis Wind Energy Project on Steens Mountain in southeastern Oregon, siding with a challenge by the Oregon Natural Desert Association and Audubon Society Portland under the National Environmental Policy Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TEoXdy

