A federal judge has denied a U.S. Department of Energy request to dismiss a Washington state lawsuit alleging safety violations at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

The state has demonstrated sufficient sovereign interest to allow its lawsuit to continue against the Energy Department, Judge Thomas Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington said last week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fRYilD