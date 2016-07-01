Insurers had no duty to defend engineering firm in crane collapse-court

Two insurance companies had no duty to defend an engineering company or its employee in lawsuits stemming from a deadly 2013 crane collapse at a nuclear power plant in Arkansas though they may still need to pay the damages, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The allegations in the lawsuits against DP Engineering fall within a professional services exclusion in its policies with insurers Hartford Casualty Insurance Company and Hartford Lloyds Insurance Company, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals ruled on Wednesday, affirming a lower court decision.

