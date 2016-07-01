FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Insurers had no duty to defend engineering firm in crane collapse-court
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 1, 2016 / 12:56 PM / in a year

Insurers had no duty to defend engineering firm in crane collapse-court

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Two insurance companies had no duty to defend an engineering company or its employee in lawsuits stemming from a deadly 2013 crane collapse at a nuclear power plant in Arkansas though they may still need to pay the damages, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The allegations in the lawsuits against DP Engineering fall within a professional services exclusion in its policies with insurers Hartford Casualty Insurance Company and Hartford Lloyds Insurance Company, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals ruled on Wednesday, affirming a lower court decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29bKVG4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.