Iraq southern oil exports halted by bad weather - port sources
October 21, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Iraq southern oil exports halted by bad weather - port sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq’s southern oilfields have been halted due to bad weather preventing tankers reaching port, and the stoppage may continue through Tuesday, Iraqi oil port sources said on Sunday.

“Because of bad weather oil exports have been completely stopped... Tankers cannot reach port because of rough seas and they are concerned about accidents,” one Iraqi port official told Reuters.

Crude exports from the country’s southern oilfields through Basra port were just over 2 million barrels per day before the stoppage, the officials said. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Patrick Markey)

