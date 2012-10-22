Iraq south oil exports still halted, may resume Monday-sources

BASRA, Iraq, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bad weather offshore is still halting oil exports from Iraq’s southern oilfields, but improving conditions may allow shipments to resume on Monday, Iraq oil port sources said.

“There are signs of the weather improving... and if things return to normal we will resume exports today,” one oil port official said.

Crude exports from the country’s southern oilfields through Basra port were 1.656 million barrels per day (bpd) before the stoppage on Sunday, the officials said. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Patrick Markey)