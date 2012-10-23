FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq tenders for Nassiriya oildfield, refinery deal
October 23, 2012 / 9:45 AM / in 5 years

Iraq tenders for Nassiriya oildfield, refinery deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Iraq is seeking companies to develop its Nassiriya oilfield and the construction of an associated 300,000 barrel per day refinery as part of plans to expand the country’s downstream operations, the oil ministry said.

Iraq has three main refineries - Baiji, Daura and Basra -- with a total capacity last year at around 567,000 bpd, but it is looking to increase its capacity to 750,000 bpd next year through improvements in existing plants.

The OPEC member also plans four new refineries in Kerbala, Kirkuk, Missan and in Nassiriya.

“The project contemplates the integrated development of the (4+) billion barrel Nasiriya oil field... together with the construction and operation of a new 300,000 barrel per day refinery,” the ministry said on its website.

After years of war and sanctions, Iraq aims to produce 5-6 million bpd of crude by 2015 against a current output of 3.4 million bpd, the highest in three decades. Production has risen after Iraqi signed service contracts with petroleum majors such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell.

