FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel plans to let Noble, Delek keep control of Leviathan gas field
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Israel plans to let Noble, Delek keep control of Leviathan gas field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 30 (Reuters) - Israel’s Energy Ministry on Tuesday unveiled a plan for the country’s natural gas sector that would leave the largest offshore project, Leviathan, in the control of a U.S.-Israeli consortium while opening the industry to new competition.

Under the proposed outline, Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Group, which currently own a number of newfound gas fields, will keep control of Leviathan, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told a news conference.

However, Delek will have six years to sell its entire stake in a second large field, Tamar, and Noble will have to decrease its stake in the field to 25 percent from 36 percent.

The companies will also be forced to sell two smaller fields, Tanin and Karish.

The outline, which was reached after Israel’s antitrust regulator ruled in December that the companies constituted a monopoly, must receive approval from the government. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.