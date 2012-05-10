Decree to separate Snam and Eni coming soon-Italy Min

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - The decree to get oil and gas group Eni to sell its 6.5 billion euro stake in gas grid company Snam will be published soon, Italy’s Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.

The government, which considers Snam a key strategic asset, was expected to introduce a decree on how state-controlled Eni should sell its 52.5 percent stake in the regulated gas operator before the end of May.

“It is a listed company. When he have all the details, we will publish them,” he said, adding that the decree would be coming soon. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)