FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chubu Electric to buy LNG from Qatar for 15 yrs from 2013
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 12, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Chubu Electric to buy LNG from Qatar for 15 yrs from 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Chubu Electric Power Co has signed a contract to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar for 15 years from 2013 to ensure a stable electricity supply, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Chubu Electric, whose reliance on gas-fired power plants is among the highest in Japan’s power utilities, said it will buy 1 million tonnes per year of Qatari LNG between 2013 and 2017 and 700,000 tonnes per year between 2018 and 2028. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.