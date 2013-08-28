FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan crude stocks near 3-yr low as refiners cut capacity
August 28, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

Japan crude stocks near 3-yr low as refiners cut capacity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Commercial crude oil stocks lowest in 35 months last week
    * Japan could lose status as world's third-biggest fuel
consumer
    * India overtook Japan in first six months of the year

    By Yuka Obayashi
    TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Commercial crude oil inventories
in Japan fell to the lowest in 35 months last week, industry
data showed on Wednesday, as refiners slashed capacity to meet
government rules aimed at boosting efficiency.
    Japan is at risk of losing its status this year as the
world's third-biggest fuel consumer, as consumption has been
dropping due to lower demand from a declining and ageing
population.
    Japan was overtaken by India in the first six months of the
year to become the No. 4 consumer, according to data compiled by
Reuters. Japan's numbers are issued by the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry (METI), while Indian imports are compiled
from tanker arrival data provided by trade sources.
    Japanese oil refiners have to cut their capacity to the
lowest in four decades next year to meet a 2010 government
directive designed to boost the competitiveness of Japan
refiners, slashing imports, particularly for Middle Eastern
grades, and tightening regional fuel supplies. 
    Japan's crude inventories stood at 85.79 million barrels in
the week to Aug 24, the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ)
said in its weekly survey, the lowest since the week ended Sept
25, 2010. 
    The figure is the weakest for a week in August since the
association started keeping records in 2003, and separate trade
data issued monthly suggests it was the lowest for the month
since the 1970's.
    "Low levels like this look to become the new normal in Japan
as refiners shut units and thus carry less crude oil," said
Osamu Fujisawa, a Japan-based independent oil economist.
    Industry watchers and refinery officials said the fall last
week was partly due to Cosmo Oil Co scrapping its
140,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its
Sakaide refinery in western Japan last month.
    That will be followed by JX Holdings shutting its
180,000-bpd Muroran CDU in northern Japan's Hokkaido, and
Idemitsu Kosan Co scrapping its oldest 120,000-bpd unit
in Tokuyama, western Japan, by March 2014.
    Also contributing to last week's stock draw, inventories of
refined products rose to 82 million barrels, or their highest in
nearly 10 months, as crude oil refining ticked up 0.1 percentage
point week on week.
(1 kl=6.2898 barrels)

 (With additional reporting by James Topham and Osamu Tsukimori
in TOKYO; Editing by Ed Davies)

