Japan electricity demand rises 2.7 pct in April

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s power demand rose 2.7 percent in April from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on grid industry data showed o n W ednesday, due in part to heating demand as the country’s northern region faced colder-than-normal temperatures for the fifth month in a row.

That marked the third straight month of year-on-year rises. The nation’s power demand rose for the first time in February since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 disrupted supply chains and took a hit on the economy.

The economy is on the mend, but power demand is largely capped by energy saving in the face of a gradual fall in nuclear power generating capacity after the tsunami-triggered Fukushima crisis heightened nuclear safety concerns, with the chance of no nuclear power in more than 40 years looming in coming days. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by David Gregorio)