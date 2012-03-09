FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Idemitsu shuts Hokkaido CDU on Friday due to trouble
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 9, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

Idemitsu shuts Hokkaido CDU on Friday due to trouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan’s third-largest refiner, said on Friday it shut the 140,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery in northern Japan on Friday morning due to an unspecified problem.

Idemitsu has not determined when the refinery’s sole CDU will restart, but the halt was not expected to affect product shipments because repairs were likely to be completed quickly, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.