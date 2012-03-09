Idemitsu shuts Hokkaido CDU on Friday due to trouble

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan’s third-largest refiner, said on Friday it shut the 140,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery in northern Japan on Friday morning due to an unspecified problem.

Idemitsu has not determined when the refinery’s sole CDU will restart, but the halt was not expected to affect product shipments because repairs were likely to be completed quickly, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)