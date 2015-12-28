FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan's JX Jan crude refining plans down 2 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX Jan crude refining plans down 2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, tables)
    TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp said on Monday it would trim its domestic
crude refining plans in January from a year earlier, due to
unspecified problems with its refining operations and scheduled
maintenance.
     The company, the core business unit of JX Holdings Inc
, said it would process 1.11 million barrels per day
(5.49 million kilolitres) of crude oil in January for domestic
consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier.
    Japan's domestic demand has been easing due to a shrinking
population, while a decline in kerosene demand accelerated this
month due to warmer temperatures, a spokesman said.
    JX's December crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.09 million bpd (5.35 million kl), down 5 percent
from the year-earlier period, and slightly below its original
plan of 1.11 million bpd (5.45 million kl) due to some problems
with secondary units, a second spokesman said.
    The refiner, which has 1.43 million bpd of crude refining
capacity, or 36 percent of Japan's total, is scheduled to shut
the 127,000-bpd No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu
refinery in western Japan from Jan. 24 to March 11 for planned
maintenance. There was no maintenance in January this year.
    Japan's JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu have
agreed to merge in 2017, joining forces to create a dominant
player in a refining market that is in long-term decline.
 
    Following are details of the company's exports and imports.
Volumes are in bpd:
    
 Oil product exports     Volume  yr/yr (%)
                 Dec   135,941          18
                 Jan   123,767         17 
 
 Oil product imports   Volume   yr/yr (%)
                 Dec  54,782           50
                 Jan     n/a          n/a
 
Following is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales this month. Volumes are in bpd:
                Product     Volume   yr/yr (%)
               Gasoline   979,991           -3
               Kerosene   513,329          -18
                Gas oil   618,835           -1
             A fuel oil   245,505          -10
 C fuel oil (utilities)   133,912          -29
     C fuel oil (other)   105,506          -18
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.