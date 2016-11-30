FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans to boost Dec crude refining by 6 pct y/y
#Asia
November 30, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans to boost Dec crude refining by 6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Kerosene sales seen firm in Dec as cold continues
    * JX sees domestic kerosene sales seen up 25 pct yr/yr

 (Adds detail, tables)
    TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Corp said on Wednesday that it would boost the amount
of crude it refines for local consumption by 6 percent in
December from the year before.
    The country's top refiner said it would refine 1.14 million
barrels per day (5.63 million kilolitres) of crude for domestic
consumption, up on last December due to problems at multiple
refineries at that time.
    "December is expected to stay cold, so we expect kerosene
sales to stay strong," a company spokesman said, adding that it
stood ready to boost refining volumes, curb oil product exports
or buy oil supplies domestically if warranted by levels of
demand.
    The company does not have scheduled refinery maintenance
planned over the rest of the year, he added.
    JX's November crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.05 million bpd (5.01 million kl), up 5 percent
from the year-earlier period. That was higher than an original
plan of 1.04 million bpd (4.94 million kl) due to robust
kerosene sales amid cold winter weather, the spokesman said.
    The refiner has 1.43 million bpd of crude refining capacity,
or 37.6 percent of Japan's total.
    Following is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic
oil product sales this month. Volumes are in bpd:
    
 Product                   Volume             yr/yr (%)
 Gasoline                           895,248             0
 Kerosene                           371,098            25
 Gas oil                            580,758             3
 A fuel oil                         213,853             4
 C fuel oil (utilities)               96,444           16
 C fuel oil (other)                   90,154           -3
   Following are details of the company's exports and imports,
with year-on-year percentage changes. Volumes are in bpd:
  Oil product exports     Volume  yr/yr (%)
                  Nov   155,148        -1.3
                  Dec   154,202        22.6
    
  Oil product imports   Volume  yr/yr (%)
                  Nov        0        n/a
                  Dec     n/a         n/a
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

