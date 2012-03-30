UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans April crude refining up 30 pct y/y

* JX to refine 1.28 mln bpd of crude in April

* Firm recovering from quake last March

* Cuts Mizushima plant capacity to pre-quake level (Adds detail)

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 30 percent more crude oil for domestic consumption in April than a year earlier as Japan’s top oil refiner recovers from last March’s earthquake, an executive said on Friday.

Several of the company’s plants were badly damaged by the massive quake and subsequent tsunami, with the last one, a refinery in Chiba, near Tokyo, resuming commercial operations at its crude distillation unit (CDU) on Friday.

JX’s projected April refining volumes of 6.10 million kilolitres (1.28 million barrels per day) would mark a 3 percent rise from the same month two years ago.

Japan’s total oil product sales in February rose 7.3 percent from a year ago, their third straight month of year-on-year gains, government data showed on Friday, with utilities ramping up their purchases of fuel oil to make up for the loss of nuclear power generation in the wake of the Fukushima crisis.

JX estimates it refined 6.21 million kl of crude for domestic consumption in March, a 28 percent rise from last year, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company’s senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales.

That figure includes volumes processed at the 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery that resumed normal operations on March 9.

JX had last month expected to refine 5.89 million kl in March, excluding volumes processed at Sendai. The company does not have any maintenance scheduled for its refineries in April.

JX expects to export gasoline, middle distillate and fuel oil totalling 620,000 kl to Asia in April to Asia. It did not export any oil last April after disruptions to the domestic market.

It exported 420,000 kl in March, up 130,000 kl from a year earlier.

In March, the company imported 60,000 kl of kerosene from South Korea.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The company said it would cut the capacity of its Mizushima refinery by 19,800 bpd to pre-quake level with the resumption of commercial operations at its quake-hit Sendai refinery this month.

Following are changes to capacity at the Mizushima refinery. Capacity is in 1,000 bpd.

Unit Current From Mar 31 Mizushima-A (ex-Nippon Oil) No3 150 140

Mizushima-B (ex-Jomo) No2 100 95.2

No3 115 110 Mizushima(RING) 35 35 Total capacity 400.0 380.2

Following is a table of JX’s estimates of the industry’s nationwide oil product sales for this month:

Demand March

Oil products Yr/Yr %

Gasoline +4

Kerosene -1

Gas oil +10

A fuel oil +7

C fuel oil (utilities) +250

C fuel oil (other) -4