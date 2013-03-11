FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's JX cuts March crude refining plan by 8 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

Japan's JX cuts March crude refining plan by 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Monday it has cut its crude oil refining plan for March by 8.3 percent from its original plan to 5.66 million kilolitres (1.15 million barrels per day) due to high inventories amid slow domestic demand.

The volume marks a 7 percent decline from a year earlier, and the move reflected slow kerosene sales in February due to milder-than-normal temperatures, a company spokeswoman said. Inventories of other oil products also remained high, she added.

The country’s top oil refiner also raised its oil product export plans by 30,000 kl from its initial plan to 680,000 kl (4.3 million barrels), she added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.