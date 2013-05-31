FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX plans to refine 2.2 pct less crude in June y/y
May 31, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's JX plans to refine 2.2 pct less crude in June y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 4.96 million kilolitres (1.04 million barrels per day) of crude in June for domestic consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.

Its May crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 4.45 million kl, down 8 percent from a year ago, the company’s senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.

The company had initially planned to refine 4.52 million kl of crude in May.

