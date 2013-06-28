FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan's JX sees 1 pct dip in July domestic crude refining
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX sees 1 pct dip in July domestic crude refining

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's top oil refiner JX
Holdings Inc plans to process 1.21 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude for domestic use in July, down 1 percent from
a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.
    Its June crude refining for consumption in Japan was
estimated at 1.06 million bpd, down 1 percent from a year
earlier, and compared with a plan to refine 1.04 million bpd,
senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
oil processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, the export-oriented 115,000 bpd Osaka plant.
    JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of
1.61 million bpd.
    The following is a table of the company's plans for oil
products exports and imports in terms of barrels:
    
  Oil product exports          bbls      Yr/Yr %
                 July      4.47 mln       +12.7%
                 June      3.33 mln        +1.9%
  Oil product imports          bbls      Yr/Yr %
                 July           n/a          n/a
                 June             0          n/a

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.