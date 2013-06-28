UPDATE 1-Japan's JX sees 1 pct dip in July domestic crude refining

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's top oil refiner JX Holdings Inc plans to process 1.21 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude for domestic use in July, down 1 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday. Its June crude refining for consumption in Japan was estimated at 1.06 million bpd, down 1 percent from a year earlier, and compared with a plan to refine 1.04 million bpd, senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude oil processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, the export-oriented 115,000 bpd Osaka plant. JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd. The following is a table of the company's plans for oil products exports and imports in terms of barrels: Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % July 4.47 mln +12.7% June 3.33 mln +1.9% Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % July n/a n/a June 0 n/a