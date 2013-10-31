UPDATE 1-JX Nippon Oil eyes 22 pct y/y rise in Nov crude refining

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Top Japanese oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 1.24 million barrels per day (5.90 million kilolitres) of crude oil in November for domestic consumption, up 22 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Thursday. The sharp increase follows a prolonged shutdown of a problem-hit refinery at Mizushima last year. Another refinery was also shut a year ago for turnaround, while no refinery maintenance is planned this year. Its October crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 986,000 bpd (4.86 million kl), down 1 percent from a year earlier and down sharply from an original plan of 5.23 million kl (1.06 million barrels per day), senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters. October's decline stemmed from several typhoons that hit Japan and an unplanned shutdown of its 110,000 barrel-per-day No. 3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima B refinery. JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000-bpd refinery. Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % Oct 0.99 mln -1 Nov 1.24 mln +22 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % Oct 4.6 mln +170 Nov 3.6 mln +186 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % Oct 0 n/a Nov 0 n/a Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales for this month: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -2 Kerosene -1 Gas oil +1 A fuel oil -3 C fuel oil (utilities) -37 C fuel oil (other) -20