UPDATE 1-JX Nippon Oil eyes 22 pct y/y rise in Nov crude refining
October 31, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-JX Nippon Oil eyes 22 pct y/y rise in Nov crude refining

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Top Japanese oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 1.24 million barrels per day
(5.90 million kilolitres) of crude oil in November for domestic
consumption, up 22 percent from a year earlier, a company
executive said on Thursday.
    The sharp increase follows a prolonged shutdown of a
problem-hit refinery at Mizushima last year. Another refinery
was also shut a year ago for turnaround, while no refinery
maintenance is planned this year.
    Its October crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 986,000 bpd (4.86 million kl), down 1 percent from
a year earlier and down sharply from an original plan of 5.23
million kl (1.06 million barrels per day), senior vice president
Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.
    October's decline stemmed from several typhoons that hit
Japan and an unplanned shutdown of its 110,000 barrel-per-day
No. 3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima B refinery.
 
    JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of
1.61 million bpd.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
    Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
     
       Crude refining             bpd    Yr/Yr %
                  Oct        0.99 mln         -1
                  Nov        1.24 mln        +22
  Oil product exports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Oct         4.6 mln       +170
                  Nov         3.6 mln       +186
  Oil product imports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Oct               0        n/a
                  Nov               0        n/a
 Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month: 
    
 Product                  Yr/Yr %
 Gasoline                       -2
 Kerosene                       -1
 Gas oil                        +1
 A fuel oil                     -3
 C fuel oil (utilities)        -37
 C fuel oil (other)            -20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
