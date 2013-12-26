FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan's JX to refine 2 pct less crude in Jan from year ago
December 26, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX to refine 2 pct less crude in Jan from year ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, said on Thursday it plans to refine
2 percent less crude oil in January for domestic consumption
from a year earlier.
    The lower runs in the face of sluggish kerosene sales due to
much warmer-than-usual weather in northern Hokkaido island are
offset somewhat by bumper exports, a company spokeswoman said.
    JX Nippon's planned crude refining for local market is
estimated at 1.22 million barrels per day, or 5.99 million
kilolitres in January. 
    Its December crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.27 million bpd, or 6.28 million kl, up 1 percent
from the year-earlier period, compared with the original plan of
1.28 million bpd, or 6.31 million kl, as bad weather delayed the
arrival of crude vessels.
    JX, which operates eight refineries in Japan with a total
capacity of 1.61 million bpd, planned no refinery maintenance in
December and January.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
    Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
    
       Crude refining             bpd    Yr/Yr %
                  Dec        1.27 mln         +1
                  Jan        1.22 mln         -2
  Oil product exports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Dec        3.21 mln       +104
                  Jan        4.09 mln       +282
  Oil product imports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Dec        1.26 mln        n/a
                  Jan             n/a        n/a
 Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month: 
    
 Product                  Yr/Yr %
 Gasoline                           -2
 Kerosene                          -14
 Gas oil                            +1
 A fuel oil                         -3
 C fuel oil (utilities)            -11
 C fuel oil (other)                -15

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
