Japan JX cuts Jan crude refining further amid slow demand
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 11:50 PM / 4 years ago

Japan JX cuts Jan crude refining further amid slow demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Thursday it has cut its plans for crude refining for domestic consumption by another 50,000 barrels per day due to weak kerosene sales in spite of chilly weather.

The oil refiner has revised its planned crude refining for the domestic market to 1.13 million barrels per day (5.59 million kilolitres), which is down 8 percent from a year ago, a company spokeswoman said, confirming a media report.

The company last week cut its refining plan by 40,000 bpd from an initial plan of 1.22 million bpd.

