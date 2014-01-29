FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX to refine 5 pct less crude in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's JX Holdings plans
to refine 1.25 million barrels per day, or 5.57 million
kilolitres of crude oil in February for domestic consumption,
down 5 percent from the previous year, the country's top refiner
said on Wednesday.
    Its January crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.13 million bpd, down 8 percent on the year, and
in line with an earlier plan due to milder winter weather than
last year, company officials said.
    "The temperatures were warmer than a year ago, especially in
the north, hurting kerosene sales," the company's senior vice
president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters.
    JX operates eight refineries in Japan, with a total capacity
of 1.61 million bpd.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
    Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
    
       Crude refining             bpd    Yr/Yr %
                  Jan        1.13 mln         -8
                  Feb        1.25 mln         -5
  Oil product exports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Jan        4.59 mln       +329
                  Feb        2.52 mln       +135
  Oil product imports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Jan        0.31 mln        -83
                  Feb             n/a        n/a
 Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month: 
    
 Product                  Yr/Yr %
 Gasoline                           -1
 Kerosene                           -6
 Gas oil                            +4
 A fuel oil                         -3
 C fuel oil (utilities)             -7
 C fuel oil (other)                -10

