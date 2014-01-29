UPDATE 1-Japan's JX to refine 5 pct less crude in Feb

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's JX Holdings plans to refine 1.25 million barrels per day, or 5.57 million kilolitres of crude oil in February for domestic consumption, down 5 percent from the previous year, the country's top refiner said on Wednesday. Its January crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.13 million bpd, down 8 percent on the year, and in line with an earlier plan due to milder winter weather than last year, company officials said. "The temperatures were warmer than a year ago, especially in the north, hurting kerosene sales," the company's senior vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters. JX operates eight refineries in Japan, with a total capacity of 1.61 million bpd. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000-bpd refinery. Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % Jan 1.13 mln -8 Feb 1.25 mln -5 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % Jan 4.59 mln +329 Feb 2.52 mln +135 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % Jan 0.31 mln -83 Feb n/a n/a Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales for this month: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -1 Kerosene -6 Gas oil +4 A fuel oil -3 C fuel oil (utilities) -7 C fuel oil (other) -10