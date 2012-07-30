UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans August crude refining up 2 pct y/y

* JX aims to refine 1.18 mln bpd in Aug, little changed from July * Schedule for restart of Mizushima-B refinery uncertain * JX to reduce oil exports in August due to plant shutdown (Adds tables, details) By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.80 million kilolitres (1.18 million barrels per day) of crude oil in August for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Monday. Its July crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.78 million kl, up 14 percent from a year earlier, said Tsutomu Sugimori, senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That was lower than its original plan for July of 6.02 million kl after it indefinitely halted almost all the units at its 240,200 bpd Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan by July 25 for safety checks following a disclosure that inspection records had not been properly kept. There is still no timetable for how long the plant is going to be shut, but the restart is going to take longer than a month or two, Sugimori told Reuters after the news briefing. The company would try to offset the reduced capacity by increasing output at its other refineries and minimising the impact to its oil supplies, he said, adding that the company would also reduce oil product exports in August from July and import oil products if necessary. (See table below for details.) The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000- barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery. The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with a total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China. Following is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % Aug 1.18 mln 2 July 1.17 mln 14 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % Aug 5.41 mln 30 July 3.14 mln -6 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % Aug n/a n/a July 0 n/a Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales for July: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -2 Kerosene 1 Gas oil 3 A fuel oil -9 C fuel oil (utilities) 30 C fuel oil (other) -2 (Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Lewis)