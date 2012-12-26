FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX sees Jan crude refining down 1 pct y/y
#Market News
December 26, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan's JX sees Jan crude refining down 1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.33 million kilolitres of crude oil in January for domestic consumption, down 1 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Its December crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 6.19 million kl, up 11 percent from the year-ago period but below a prior projection of 6.35 million kl (1.29 million barrels per day), Tsutomu Sugimori, the company’s senior vice president, told reporters.

