Japan's JX sees Jan crude refining down 1 pct y/y

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.33 million kilolitres of crude oil in January for domestic consumption, down 1 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Its December crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 6.19 million kl, up 11 percent from the year-ago period but below a prior projection of 6.35 million kl (1.29 million barrels per day), Tsutomu Sugimori, the company’s senior vice president, told reporters.