UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans Oct crude refining up 6 pct y/y
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 9:09 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans Oct crude refining up 6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.23 million kilolitres (1.06
million barrels per day) of crude oil in October for domestic
consumption, up 6 percent from a year earlier, a company
executive said on Friday.
    Its September crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 5.15 million kl, down from its original plan of
5.23 million kl (1.10 million barrels per day), the company's
senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.
    JX is conducting planned maintenance at the
145,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its
Sendai refinery in northern Japan from Sept 18 to Oct 19.
    JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of
1.61 million bpd.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
    Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
     
       Crude refining             bpd    Yr/Yr %
                 Sept        1.08 mln         +1
                  Oct        1.06 mln         +6
  Oil product exports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                 Sept        4.78 mln        +46
                  Oct        4.53 mln       +167
  Oil product imports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                 Sept               0        n/a
                  Oct               0        n/a
   Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales in September: 
 Product                  Yr/Yr %
 Gasoline                       -6
 Kerosene                      +10
 Gas oil                    steady
 A fuel oil                     -3
 C fuel oil (utilities)        -40
 C fuel oil (other)            -20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
