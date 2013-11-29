UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans to refine 2 pct more crude in Dec from year ago

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's top oil refiner, plans to refine 1.28 million barrels per day (6.31 million kilolitres) of crude oil in December for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday. Its November crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.26 million bpd (6.00 million kl), up 24 percent from a year earlier, compared with the original plan of 1.24 million bpd (5.90 million kl), Senior Vice President Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters. JX operates eight refineries in Japan with a total capacity of 1.61 million bpd. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000-bpd refinery. The company planned no refinery maintenance in November and December. Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % Nov 1.26 mln +24 Dec 1.28 mln +2 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % Nov 3.59 mln +185 Dec 3.33 mln +104 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % Nov 0 n/a Dec 0 n/a Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales for this month: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -2 Kerosene -1 Gas oil +2 A fuel oil flat to +2 C fuel oil (utilities) -11 C fuel oil (other) -20