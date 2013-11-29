FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans to refine 2 pct more crude in Dec from year ago
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans to refine 2 pct more crude in Dec from year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
, Japan's top oil refiner, plans to refine 1.28 million
barrels per day (6.31 million kilolitres) of crude oil in
December for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year
earlier, a company executive said on Friday.
    Its November crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.26 million bpd (6.00 million kl), up 24 percent
from a year earlier, compared with the original plan of 1.24
million bpd (5.90 million kl), Senior Vice President Akitsugu
Takahashi told reporters.
    JX operates eight refineries in Japan with a total capacity
of 1.61 million bpd.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
    The company planned no refinery maintenance in November and
December.
    Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
     
       Crude refining             bpd    Yr/Yr %
                  Nov        1.26 mln        +24
                  Dec        1.28 mln         +2
  Oil product exports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Nov        3.59 mln       +185
                  Dec        3.33 mln       +104
  Oil product imports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Nov               0        n/a
                  Dec               0        n/a
 Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month: 
    
 Product                  Yr/Yr %
 Gasoline                           -2
 Kerosene                           -1
 Gas oil                            +2
 A fuel oil                 flat to +2
 C fuel oil (utilities)            -11
 C fuel oil (other)                -20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.