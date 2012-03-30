FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX plans April crude refining up 30 pct y/y
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 6 years

Japan's JX plans April crude refining up 30 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.10 million kilolitres of crude oil in April for domestic consumption, up 30 percent from a year earlier, due to a disruption in refining a year ago following last March’s earthquake, a company executive said on Friday.

JX estimated it had refined 6.21 million kl of crude for domestic consumption in March, a 28 percent rise from last year, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company’s senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales.

That figure includes volumes processed at its 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery that resumed normal operations on March 9, a year after last year’s massive quake and tsunami hit the plant.

JX last month had expected to refine 5.89 million kl in March, excluding volumes processed at Sendai.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

