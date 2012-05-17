Japan's JX lowers May crude refining outlook by 4 pct

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would lower crude oil refining by 4 percent, or 200,000 kilolitres, to 4.87 million kilolitres (988,000 barrels per day) in May for domestic consumption due to weak demand for gasoline and middle distillate.

The company’s revised refining volume is up 8 percent on year due to a disruption in refining facilities a year ago following the massive March 2011 earthquake. Compared with the same month two years ago, volume is down 17 percent, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)