FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's JX lowers May crude refining outlook by 4 pct
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 17, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Japan's JX lowers May crude refining outlook by 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would lower crude oil refining by 4 percent, or 200,000 kilolitres, to 4.87 million kilolitres (988,000 barrels per day) in May for domestic consumption due to weak demand for gasoline and middle distillate.

The company’s revised refining volume is up 8 percent on year due to a disruption in refining facilities a year ago following the massive March 2011 earthquake. Compared with the same month two years ago, volume is down 17 percent, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.