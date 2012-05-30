FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX plans June crude refining up 16 pct y/y
May 30, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's JX plans June crude refining up 16 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.23 million kilolitres of crude oil in June for domestic consumption, up 16 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Its May crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 4.74 million kl, up 5 percent from a year earlier, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company’s senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That was below its plan of 4.87 million kl.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Mayumi Negishi and Michael Watson)

