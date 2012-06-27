FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX plans July crude refining up 19 pct yr/yr
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.02 million kilolitres of crude oil in July for domestic consumption, up 19 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The company’s crude refining for domestic consumption in June was estimated at 5.03 million kl, up 12 percent from a year earlier, said Tsutomu Sugimori, its senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That was below its plan of 5.23 million kl for the month.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)

