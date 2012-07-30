Japan's JX plans Aug crude refining up 2 pct y/y

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.80 million kilolitres of crude oil in August for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Monday.

Its July crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.78 million kl, up 14 percent from the year-earlier period, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company’s senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That would be lower than its original plan of 6.02 million kl.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)