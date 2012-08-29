Japan's JX plans Sept crude refining up 8 pct y/y

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 5.44 million kilolitres of crude oil in September for domestic consumption, up 8 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The company’s August crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.29 million kl, down 7 percent from a year earlier, said Kiyoshi Hanaya, general manager of its marketing planning department. That compares with its original plan of 5.80 million kl.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The company, a wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd, including an export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)