Japan's JX plans Oct crude refining up 6 pct y/y
September 28, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's JX plans Oct crude refining up 6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.21 million kilolitres of crude oil for domestic consumption in October, up 6 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.

The company’s September crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.11 million kl, up 2 percent from the same month last year, said Tsutomu Sugimori, its senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That would be lower than its original plan for 5.44 million kl.

The company, a wholly owned downstream subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including joint venture Osaka refinery with Petrochina. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

