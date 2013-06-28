FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX plans 1 pct decline in July domestic crude runs
June 28, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Japan's JX plans 1 pct decline in July domestic crude runs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Holdings Inc plans to process 1.21 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude for domestic use in July, down 1 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.

Its June crude refining for consumption in Japan was estimated at 1.06 million bpd, down 1 percent from a year earlier, and compared with a plan to refine 1.04 million bpd, senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.

The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude oil processed at the company’s 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, the export-oriented 115,000 bpd Osaka plant.

JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd.

