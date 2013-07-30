Japan's JX plans to increase crude refining in Aug by 6 pct y/y

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest oil refiner, JX Holdings Inc, plans to refine 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in August for domestic consumption, up 6 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Tuesday.

JX’s crude refining for domestic consumption in July was estimated at 1.23 million bpd, up 1 percent from the year-earlier period and slightly higher than the 1.21 million bpd it planned, the company’s senior vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters.