Japan's JX plans to increase crude refining in Aug by 6 pct y/y
July 30, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's JX plans to increase crude refining in Aug by 6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest oil refiner, JX Holdings Inc, plans to refine 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in August for domestic consumption, up 6 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Tuesday.

JX’s crude refining for domestic consumption in July was estimated at 1.23 million bpd, up 1 percent from the year-earlier period and slightly higher than the 1.21 million bpd it planned, the company’s senior vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters.

