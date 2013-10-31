FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX plans Nov crude refining up 22 pct y/y
October 31, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's JX plans Nov crude refining up 22 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 1.24 million barrels per day, or 5.90 million kilolitres, of crude oil in November for domestic consumption, up 22 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Thursday.

Its October crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 4.86 million kl, down 1 percent from the year-earlier period, and compared with original plan of 5.23 million kl (1.06 million barrels per day), the company’s senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.

