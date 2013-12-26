Japan's JX to refine 2 pct less crude in Jan y/y

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to refine 1.22 million barrels per day (5.99 million kilolitres) of crude oil in January for domestic consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Its December crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.27 million bpd (6.28 million kl), up 1 percent from the year-earlier period, compared with the original plan of 1.28 million bpd (6.31 million kl), as bad weather delayed the arrival of crude vessels.