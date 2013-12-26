FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's JX to refine 2 pct less crude in Jan y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to refine 1.22 million barrels per day (5.99 million kilolitres) of crude oil in January for domestic consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Its December crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.27 million bpd (6.28 million kl), up 1 percent from the year-earlier period, compared with the original plan of 1.28 million bpd (6.31 million kl), as bad weather delayed the arrival of crude vessels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
