Japan's JX sees record low June refining on turnaround
May 29, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's JX sees record low June refining on turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it would refine 862,000 barrels per day (4.11 million kilolitres) of crude oil in June for domestic consumption, down 18 percent from a year earlier, marking a record low for the month, as it undertakes heavy maintenance of its refineries.

Its May crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 929,000 bpd (4.58 million kl), up 2 percent from the year-earlier period, compared with original plan of 911,000 bpd (4.49 million kl), a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Subhranshu Sahu)

