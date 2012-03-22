TABLE-Japan Feb crude oil import volume up 1.8 pct

March 22 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1.8 percent in February from a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Japan shipped in 19.207 million kilolitres (4.17 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of February, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,097,968 23.4 Crude Oil 19.207 1.8 1,083,316 15.5 Oil products n/a n/a 223,583 26.8 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.143 -10.9 110,445 -9.5 LNG 7.667 22.5 502,620 53.8 LPG 1.233 22.1 92,466 25.7 Coal 14.541 -0.4 194,688 7.0 (Thermal Coal) 8.377 -2.8 92,573 5.6 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)