TABLE-Japan Feb crude oil import volume up 1.8 pct
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Japan Feb crude oil import volume up 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's customs-cleared
crude oil imports rose 1.8 percent in February from a year ago,
the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.	
    Japan shipped in 19.207 million kilolitres (4.17 million 
barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data 
showed.	
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for 
the month of February, with volumes of crude, oil products and 
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in 
million tonnes; values in million yen.	
	
        Fuel type   Volume  Yr/Yr(%)       Value  Yr/Yr(%)
    Mineral Fuels      n/a       n/a  2,097,968       23.4
        Crude Oil   19.207       1.8  1,083,316       15.5
     Oil products      n/a       n/a    223,583       26.8
  (Mogas/naphtha)    2.143     -10.9    110,445       -9.5
              LNG    7.667      22.5    502,620       53.8
              LPG    1.233      22.1     92,466       25.7
             Coal   14.541      -0.4    194,688        7.0
   (Thermal Coal)    8.377      -2.8     92,573        5.6
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

