TABLE-Japan March LNG import volume near record high
April 19, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan March LNG import volume near record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's customs-cleared
liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 21.8 percent to 8.126
million tonnes in March from the same month a year ago, the
Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.	
    LNG imports rose to a record 8.15 million tonnes in January.	
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for 
the month of March, with volumes of crude, oil products and 
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in 
million tonnes; values in million yen.	
    	
        Fuel type   Volume  Yr/Yr(%)       Value  Yr/Yr(%)
    Mineral Fuels      n/a       n/a  2,276,624       29.5
        Crude Oil   18.836       6.0  1,165,394       22.8
     Oil products      n/a       n/a    208,358       32.1
  (Mogas/naphtha)    1.885      -9.0    110,494        1.8
              LNG    8.126      21.8    570,009       58.7
              LPG    1.296      14.7    120,317       49.9
             Coal   14.947      -6.4    210,111        1.9
   (Thermal Coal)    8.893       0.9    104,900       11.9
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

