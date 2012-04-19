FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan 2011/12 LNG imports hit record 83.2 mln T
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan 2011/12 LNG imports hit record 83.2 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared liquefied
natural gas (LNG) imports rose 17.9 percent from a year earlier
to a record 83.18 million tonnes in the year that ended on March
31, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.	
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for 
2011/12, with volumes of crude, oil products and 
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in 
million tonnes; values in million yen.	
    	
        Fuel type   Volume   Yr/Yr(%)        Value  Yr/Yr(%)
    Mineral Fuels      n/a        n/a  23,123,075       27.4
        Crude Oil  209.854       -2.4  11,893,391       21.9
     Oil products      n/a        n/a   2,344,204       37.3
  (Mogas/naphtha)   27.767       -1.5   1,503,623       16.6
              LNG   83.183       17.9   5,402,187       52.2
              LPG   12.695        1.4     927,777       12.0
             Coal  175.379       -6.0   2,521,982       11.5
   (Thermal Coal)  101.770       -3.1   1,149,965       11.5
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.