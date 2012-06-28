FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan May crude oil imports by source; up 7.1 pct
June 28, 2012 / 4:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan May crude oil imports by source; up 7.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared crude oil
imports by source for May released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. 
    Japan shipped in 16.6 million kilolitres (3.37 million 
barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data 
showed.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official
conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in kilolitres. (1 kl = 6.2898 barrels) 
    
      Country     May       Yr/Yr         May               YTD   Yr/Yr
         list          kl        %   $/barrel                kl       %
      S.Korea           -                               19,992    -93.9
        China           -                              115,249      
      Vietnam     591,029    265.8    $135.27        2,203,807    383.9
     Malaysia     195,311    -14.3    $132.50          687,391    -10.7
       Brunei      79,474      0.5    $132.58          234,997    -22.2
    Indonesia     514,172    -13.5    $133.45        3,528,344     48.4
         Iran     523,233    -46.5    $126.90        5,772,294    -32.9
         Iraq     389,761    -23.4    $119.06        1,324,988    -56.2
 Saudi Arabia   5,643,511     11.5    $123.73       30,429,949      7.0
       Kuwait   1,251,199     -6.4    $120.53        7,172,106     32.0
        Qatar   1,687,062      5.9    $122.49        9,494,854      0.3
         Oman     601,915    683.3    $122.51        2,686,287     14.0
          UAE   3,328,724     -3.1    $124.59       19,528,544      0.1
           UK           -                              162,429      
       Russia     921,394     42.0    $124.19        4,448,832     -4.4
    Venezuela           -                              159,764      
      Ecuador      94,423     -9.8    $114.47          545,826     77.7
        Libya      80,425             $128.91          192,032      
        Sudan       2,025    -99.4    $132.00          439,934    -61.6
      Nigeria           -                              150,618     -7.5
    Eq Guinea     103,035             $125.63          198,125      
        Gabon     300,550             $134.14        1,618,187      
       Angola           -                              206,609      
     S. Sudan           -                              182,087      
    Australia     288,170    213.7    $123.89        1,123,801     84.8
        Total  16,595,413      7.1    $124.54       92,627,046      4.8
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

