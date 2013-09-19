FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan Aug crude import volume falls 2.3 pct
September 19, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan Aug crude import volume falls 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Aug LNG imports drop 1.8 pct yr/yr to 7.25 mln T
    * Aug thermal coal imports rise 6.1 pct to 9.54 mln T
    * Crude imports decline 2.3 pct yr/yr to 3.68 mln bpd

 (Recasts, adds detail, table)
    TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's
customs-cleared crude oil imports fell in August from a year
earlier, while thermal coal imports remained robust amid a near
total shutdown of nuclear reactors, government data showed on
Thursday.
    Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude importer, shipped in
18.127 million kilolitres (3.68 million barrels per day) of
crude oil last month, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed. 
    That compared with July imports of 16.83 million kl.
    Japanese imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled
7.25 million tonnes last month, down 1.8 percent from a year
earlier.
    Imports of thermal coal for power generation rose 6.1
percent to 9.54 million tonnes, the data showed, marking a
slight decrease from a 19-month high of 9.98 million tonnes hit
in July. 
    Japan's 10 utilities consumed a record 5.7 million tonnes of
thermal coal last month during the peak summer season amid a
near total shutdown of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors in the
wake of the Fukushima disaster, industry data showed last week.
 
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; and values in millions of yen.
    
       Fuel type  Volume  Yr/Yr(%)       Value  Yr/Yr(%)
   Mineral Fuels     n/a       n/a  2,277,975       17.5
       Crude Oil  18.127      -2.3  1,201,986       27.2
    Oil products     n/a       n/a    216,501       12.2
 (Mogas/naphtha)   2.441      -5.9    154,006       25.4
             LNG   7.249      -1.8    575,313        7.2
             LPG   0.959     -20.8     81,175       13.8
            Coal  17.021       5.0    200,117        4.8
  (Thermal Coal)   9.543       6.1     99,680       11.3
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
